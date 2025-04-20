Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

