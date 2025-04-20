439 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.8 %

COST stock opened at $994.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $975.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $706.17 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $441.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,024.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

