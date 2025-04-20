120,000 Shares in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 637.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Blisko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,883.50. This trade represents a 3.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

