XTX Topco Ltd Sells 13,519 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,486,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

