XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 26,641 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Unisys were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 188,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 127.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 71,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

UIS stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

