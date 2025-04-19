XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $130,406.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $71,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,103.07. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

