XTX Topco Ltd Invests $606,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,914,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $159.64 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

