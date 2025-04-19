XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701,594 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $6,395,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

