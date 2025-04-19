XTX Topco Ltd Has $651,000 Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 958,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

