XTX Topco Ltd Has $627,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 324.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 163,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.