XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,040,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $475,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BND opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
