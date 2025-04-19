WOO Network (WOO) Price Tops $0.0573 on Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $109.82 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85,099.93 or 0.99899539 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,806.35 or 0.99554894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,215,405,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,915,405,216 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is woox.io/blog/en. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

