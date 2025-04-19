Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,346.13.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,004.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.60. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.