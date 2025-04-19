Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 58,333 Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,333 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ WTMA opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.