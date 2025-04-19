Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 58,333 Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,333 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ WTMA opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.