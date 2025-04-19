Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.31 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

