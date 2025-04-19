Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

