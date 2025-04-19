Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG opened at $352.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
