United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $740,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.79.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $590.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

