Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $763,000 Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

