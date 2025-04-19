Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $140.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

