Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 448.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -817,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,800,000.10%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

