Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

