Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – April 18th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Prologis, Blackstone, and Apollo Global Management are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow earnings and revenues at an above-average rate relative to the market. These companies often reinvest profits into business expansion rather than paying dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking capital appreciation. However, investing in growth stocks can involve higher volatility and risk compared to more stable, dividend-paying companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. 32,192,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,203. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $260.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $875.86. 1,034,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,191. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $932.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $985.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. 4,576,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

