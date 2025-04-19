The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after buying an additional 687,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,920,000 after buying an additional 229,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,315,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GS opened at $509.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.01 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

