Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $120,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,438,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,003,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.34 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

