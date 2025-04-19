Taiko (TAIKO) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $61.86 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,070,450 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

