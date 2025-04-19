Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,207 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

