Synovus Financial Corp Has $213,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOV opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $105.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

