Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

