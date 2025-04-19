Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 97 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

