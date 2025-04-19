Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 20 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,336.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

