Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,088 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MARA were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 6.10.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

