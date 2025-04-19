Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after buying an additional 248,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,693,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 214,036 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RDN opened at $31.64 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

