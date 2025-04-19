Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,350 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Moelis & Company by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.73%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

