Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

