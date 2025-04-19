Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,750,193.75. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

