Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $440,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

