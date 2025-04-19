Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $7,248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 66,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $74.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.16.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

