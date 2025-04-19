Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,493 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 12,576.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 57.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Deluxe by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Down 0.3 %

DLX stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $650.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DLX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

