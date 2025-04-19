SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SITC International Trading Up 13.5 %

OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $27.37 on Friday. SITC International has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

