Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Drops By 24.7%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,339,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 4,434,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,698.5 days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Further Reading

