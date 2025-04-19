Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Rises By 83.7%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,668. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Featured Stories
