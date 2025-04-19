Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Drops By 35.8%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 454,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.53. Banco Macro has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $118.42.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,141,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 529,610 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at $421,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.