Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 997,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHECY opened at $13.43 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

