Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEM

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,309.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.