Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 284,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

FNDA opened at $25.36 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

