Sanjiv Das Sells 12,789 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $119,577.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares in the company, valued at $989,388.95. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $64,445.70.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $711.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 5.89. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

