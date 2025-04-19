Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $682,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at $723,418.08. This trade represents a 48.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,894 shares of company stock worth $9,429,470. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

