Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,009,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,427,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $15,258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $11,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

RGLD opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $191.22.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

