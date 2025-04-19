Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %

Rollins stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

